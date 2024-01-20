Chiefs vs. Bills weather: Cold temperatures but little risk of snow

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Bills and Chiefs will play under mostly cloudy skies Sunday in Orchard Park after a long stretch of snow finally comes to an end.

Temperatures for the big game will be in the low 20s. A west wind at around 10-15 mph will have wind chills in the low teens.

Aside from the cold, the weather should be quiet.

