Chiefs will wear special uniform combo Sunday. Here’s how they’ve fared in the look

For the first time this season, the Chiefs will feature a one-color uniform combination in Sunday’s game against the Chargers.

Instead of the usual white jersey with red pants for a road game, the Chiefs players will don all-white for the “Sunday Night Football” matchup at SoFi Stadium.

The Chiefs shared the news via Twitter.

Primetime in LA? That's a white tie affair pic.twitter.com/jdhrkSjWpu — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) November 18, 2022

This will be the 30th time the Chiefs have worn that uniform combination since 2000, according to the Gridiron Uniform Database.

The Chiefs have a 16-13 record in that time, and each of those games has been on the road, except one (Sept. 9, 2006 vs. Bengals).

Last season, the Chiefs went with the all-white look twice, and they won both times. KC won 41-14 over the Raiders in Las Vegas in November and 34-28 in overtime against the Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Before that, the Chiefs last wore the white jerseys and pants in a memorable “Monday Night Football” game against the Rams in 2018. The Chiefs lost 54-51 that evening.

The Chiefs are 8-2 in their last 10 games when wearing all white.