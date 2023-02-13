Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman, ex-Chief Tyreek Hill chime in on Super Bowl LVII

Well, it’s been quite the Sunday for Mecole Hardman, even as the Chiefs wide receiver ended the year on injured reserve, thus keeping him from playing in Super Bowl LVII.

Thanks to the wonders of social media, we’ve got a pretty good idea of where his focus is.

For starters, Hardman was up bright and early this morning, announcing some exciting personal news with a fairly straightforward tweet.

“OMG HER WATER BROKE,” Hardman tweeted at 4:40 a.m. (His girlfriend was expecting heading into the Super Bowl.)

Then came the game ... and more thoughts.

The Chiefs fell behind 7-0 and again at 14-7, but KC tied the game on a scoop and score from linebacker and Mizzou product Nick Bolton.

The Eagles jumped back in front at 21-14, then added another field goal to make the score 24-14 at the half.

“We good,” Hardman tweeted, “we gotta get off the field and gotta move the ball on O.”

Former Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill also jumped in with his thoughts, indicating he might just be rooting for his former team (or at least one side of the ball).

“I need somebody to get open besides 87 !!!” Hill wrote, a tweet that Hardman shared.

Hill then tweeted at Hardman.

“Suit up,” Hill wrote, “I need you bro”

“I wish I could man!!!” Hardman responded.

A few final thoughts from Hardman before halftime ended?

“Gone be a great second half !!!” Hardman tweeted, followed shortly by: “We get (the) ball back right ?”

And one more...

“That feeling of not playing is the worst !!!”