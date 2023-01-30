Chiefs win AFC championship, advance to Super Bowl LVII
The Kansas City Chiefs are AFC champions and heading to Super Bowl LVII. Mackenzie Salmon looks at how this team reached their 3rd Super Bowl in the last four years.
Brandon Goldner reports.
Patrick Mahomes scrambled for a first down on his badly sprained right ankle, then was shoved late out of bounds by Joseph Ossai, giving Harrison Butker a chance to kick a 45-yard field goal with 3 seconds remaining and give the Kansas City Chiefs a 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC title game Sunday night. The Chiefs finally beat the Bengals after three straight losses, including a three-point overtime defeat in last year's title game, and will play the Philadelphia Eagles — coach Andy Reid's old team — in their third Super Bowl in four years. “I’ve watched them all year long, great quarterback, great entire team,” Mahomes said of the Eagles.
STORY: Thousands could be seen above the intersection of Cottman and Frankford Avenue as they took the party to the streets.A pair of rushing touchdowns from Miles Sanders helped the Philadelphia Eagles to soar past the 49ers in the NFC Championship on Sunday, after injuries hit San Francisco quarterback Brock Purdy and backup Josh Johnson.The win at home sees the Eagles off to the Super Bowl for the second time in five years, where they will face either the Kansas City Chiefs or the Cincinnati Bengals, with the two AFC contenders playing later on Sunday.
Bengals coach Zac Taylor wasn't happy when officials were supposed to run the play clock but not the game clock after an incomplete pass.
There was a controversial play in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game, as the Chiefs got a second attempt at a third-down conversion. Here’s what happened.
After defeating the #Bengals in the AFC Championship Game, the #Chiefs have advanced to face the #Eagles in Super Bowl LVII.
Patrick Mahomes' fumble allowed the Bengals to claw back into the AFC championship.
Patrick Mahomes signed a $450 million deal to stay with the Kansas City Chiefs for a long time. He's spending his money well so far.
49ers quarterback Brock Purdy injured his elbow in Sunday’s NFC Championship Game loss to the Eagles and head coach Kyle Shanahan said after the game that the team needs an MRI to determine the severity of the injury. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the team believes that Purdy, who returned to the game but [more]
Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs will face the Eagles in Super Bowl LVII thanks in part to a critical late Bengals mistake. They
The best reactions from Bengals vs. Chiefs in the AFC title game.
Kansas City Chiefs fans were quick to point out what they considered the Missouri senator’s mistake.
Favorites and unders have won in Super Bowls, but barely.
