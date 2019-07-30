Is Chigo Holding Limited's (HKG:449) CEO Pay Justified?

The CEO of Chigo Holding Limited (HKG:449) is Xinghao Li. First, this article will compare CEO compensation with compensation at similar sized companies. Next, we'll consider growth that the business demonstrates. And finally we will reflect on how common stockholders have fared in the last few years, as a secondary measure of performance. This process should give us an idea about how appropriately the CEO is paid.

How Does Xinghao Li's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

Our data indicates that Chigo Holding Limited is worth HK$574m, and total annual CEO compensation is CN¥362k. (This figure is for the year to December 2018). Notably, the salary of CN¥362k is the vast majority of the CEO compensation. We looked at a group of companies with market capitalizations under CN¥1.4b, and the median CEO total compensation was CN¥1.6m.

This would give shareholders a good impression of the company, since most similar size companies have to pay more, leaving less for shareholders. Though positive, it's important we delve into the performance of the actual business.

The graphic below shows how CEO compensation at Chigo Holding has changed from year to year.

Is Chigo Holding Limited Growing?

Chigo Holding Limited has increased its earnings per share (EPS) by an average of 51% a year, over the last three years (using a line of best fit). It saw its revenue drop -15% over the last year.

Overall this is a positive result for shareholders, showing that the company has improved in recent years. While it would be good to see revenue growth, profits matter more in the end. We don't have analyst forecasts, but you might want to assess this data-rich visualization of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has Chigo Holding Limited Been A Good Investment?

With a three year total loss of 27%, Chigo Holding Limited would certainly have some dissatisfied shareholders. So shareholders would probably think the company shouldn't be too generous with CEO compensation.

In Summary...

Chigo Holding Limited is currently paying its CEO below what is normal for companies of its size. Many would consider this to indicate that the pay is modest since the business is growing. Unfortunately, some shareholders may be disappointed with their returns, given the company's performance over the last three years. So while we would not say that Xinghao Li is generously paid, it would be good to see an improvement in business performance before too an increase in pay.

In this case we may want to look deeper into the company. There are some real positives and we could see improved returns in the longer term. Shareholders may want to check for free if Chigo Holding insiders are buying or selling shares.

Important note: Chigo Holding may not be the best stock to buy. You might find something better in this list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

