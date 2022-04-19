Chihuahua Named TobyKeith Is Crowned World's Oldest Living Dog

Turning 21 can be exciting for different reasons. If you’re a human, it means you can legally drink alcohol in the United States. And if you’re a Chihuahua, it means you may become the new world record holder for oldest living dog.

At least that’s the case for TobyKeith, a 21-year-old Chihuahua in Florida who was awarded that distinction last week by Guinness World Records.

Though he's a senior dog, TobyKeith can still make those puppy-dog eyes. (Photo: Gisela Shores)

Described as “spunky, friendly and sweet” by owner Gisela Shore, TobyKeith was born on Jan. 9, 2001.

TobyKeith was originally named Peanut Butter when Shore, then a volunteer at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue in West Palm Beach, adopted him from an elderly couple who could no longer care for him, she told Guinness. At that point, he was only a few months old.

TobyKeith in a fetching multicolored outfit. (Photo: Gisela Shores)

As a general rule, smaller breeds of dogs tend to have longer lifespans than larger ones. The typical lifespan for Chihuahuas is 15 to 17 years, according to the American Kennel Club. Shore attributed TobyKeith’s impressive longevity to a healthful diet, exercise, good genes and the loving home he has with her and her other pets: two dogs and two parrots.

TobyKeith enjoying the great outdoors. (Photo: Gisela Shores)

TobyKeith’s Guinness title is the oldest living dog, not the oldest dog ever. That distinction is held by Bluey, an Australian cattle dog who lived to the ripe old age of 29 years, 5 months. Bluey died in 1939.

Here’s hoping TobyKeith gets to celebrate his record with his favorite snack, a slice of turkey. After all, as another notable individual named Toby Keith once sang, every dog has its day.

