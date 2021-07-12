Chihuahuas saved from home so full of feces and roaches it was condemned, SC cops say

A South Carolina man’s home was so full of feces, roaches and other “deplorable” conditions that it had to be condemned, officials said.

Five Chihuahuas — covered in fleas and without water — were also found on the property last week, the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office said Monday. The dogs were rescued and taken to an animal shelter, according to a news release.

Officials said they were doing a welfare check at the home last week when they smelled an “overwhelming odor” and got a search warrant. Once inside, deputies reportedly had to wear gear to help them breathe.

The home — in Hickory Tavern, roughly 85 miles northeast of Columbia — had infestations of “roaches, rodents, and fleas,” officials said. It also was so filthy that deputies couldn’t see the floor, according to the sheriff’s office.

Timothy Edward Glassford was arrested in the case. Deputies in their news release didn’t list attorney information for him.

“I cannot fathom how anyone could live in conditions such as these, much less subject innocent animals to this kind of treatment,” Sheriff Don Reynolds said in a statement. “I am thankful for vigilant members of the community who report such conditions to this office.”

In 2018, Glassford was accused of assault before officials went to his home and discovered four dead dogs inside, The State reported.

At the time, he was charged with more than a dozen counts of ill treatment of animals. He pleaded guilty to two of the charges and received time served, online court records show.

This time around, Glassford is facing five counts of ill treatment of animals.

Neighbor shoots at dogs with BB gun. Then they turn on him, South Carolina cops say

After over 100 dead animals found in home, Virginia woman is sentenced, officials say