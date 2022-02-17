Chik-fil-A Reopens In Orland Park With New Drive-Thru Lane, Space

ORLAND PARK, IL — The newly remodeled Chik-fil-A in Orland Park reopened this week with an additional drive-thru lane, outdoor canopy and added kitchen space, officials said.

Originally, the popular chicken restaurant was supposed to close for three months to finish repairs in April of last year but developers said COVID-19 product delays caused the finished amenities to take longer.

EARLIER: Chick-Fil-A Traffic Expected To Subside With New Drive-Thru Lane

The restaurant is at 15605 South LaGrange Road. Plans were made to close the restaurant in September of 2021 after complaints from customers and neighboring store owners. According to village officials, some store owners in the area complained about increased traffic congestion surrounding the Chik-fil-A when indoor dining closed due to coronavirus restrictions and drive-thru traffic increased.

At last year's meeting, the Plan Commission's Vice Chairman Edward Schussler asked Chick-Fil-A representatives if the long term solution to the congestion is to add another driveway, entrance and/or exit off of 156th Place, and if Chick-fil-A would share the cost of the installation of the driveway. John Romanello, a corporate representative with Chick-Fil-A had indicated that the business was willing to consider a second entrance/exit and come to an agreeable solution.



Currently, the added drive-thru lane, kitchen space and canopy are the only improvements. The restaurant is open every day with the exception of Sundays.

This article originally appeared on the Orland Park Patch