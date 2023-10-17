Chilcoat couple deemed flight risks; ordered jailed in D.C.

Oct. 17—WASHINGTON, D.C. — A Mercer County couple alleged to have taken part in the Jan. 6, 2021 insurgency at the U.S. Capitol are now behind bars in Washington, D.C.

Donald and Shawndale Chilcoat had been free on bail following their arrest on Aug. 11, 2022, on charges of entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, entering and remaining in the gallery of Congress, disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, demonstrating or picketing in any Capitol building, and obstructing or impeding any official proceeding.

According to the FBI, the Celina residents were among thousands of people who had gathered in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6, 2021 — the day when the U.S. Congress was to formally certify the results of the 2020 presidential election which saw Joe Biden defeat incumbent Donald Trump .

The Chilcoats rejected unspecified plea offers made by federal prosecutors during a hearing this summer as their cases worked their way through the legal system.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

A document filed earlier this month in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia indicate the government received information from the Pretrial Services Agency that Donald Chilcoat cut off and removed his court-ordered ankle bracelet for location monitoring. The agency reported it has tried to make contact with Chilcoat but received no answer nor response.

"In light of this update, the court considers Donald and Shawndale Chilcoat to be potential flight risks," Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly wrote in her Oct. 6 entry. She ordered the execution of a bench warrant for their arrest.

On Oct. 11 the FBI apprehended and arrested Shawndale and Donald Chilcoat. The defendants appeared before Magistrate Judge Darrell A. Clay in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Ohio the following day.

Both appeared without an attorney but each was appointed by stand-by counsel. The defendants refused to acknowledge their identity, according to court documents.

The government moved to have both defendants placed into custody and the judge ordered the United States Marshals Service to transport the Chilcoat couple to Washington, D.C.

Kollar-Kotelly ordered the government to file a report as to why it took more than a month to execute the bench warrant for the couple's arrest.