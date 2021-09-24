Child, 10, and man shot in Waterbury, police say

A 10-year-old child was wounded in a double shooting in Waterbury Thursday night, police say.

Gunfire in the area of Congress Avenue was reported shortly before 7:30 p.m., they said. Responding officers were told two people may have been shot, but they only found evidence of gunfire. There were no victims.

Police said they then learned that two victims has arrived at Waterbury Hospital with gunshot wounds, and one was a 10-year-old. The other was a 20-year-old man.

The child had been shot in the rib area, and the man was shot in his leg, police said. They said the wounds were not life-threatening.

Detectives are investigating the double shooting. Anyone with information that may help them is asked to call the detective bureau at 203-574-6911 or Crime Stoppers at 203-755-1234.

