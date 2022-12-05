Child, 14, slain after attending birthday party in Camden

CAMDEN – A 14-year-old boy was fatally shot after attending a birthday party here Sunday.

The child, identified only as a Lindenwold resident, was gunned down around 9:30 p.m. on the 1800 block of Mount Ephraim Avenue, according to the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office.

It was the first of two homicides in Camden on Saturday night. A 35-year-old man was stabbed to death in North Camden shortly before 11 p.m., and a suspect was later arrested, the prosecutor's office said.

The 14-year--old, who was pronounced dead at a city hospital, had attended a birthday party at the Elks Lodge on Mount Ephraim Avenue, the prosecutor’s office said.

Additional details were not immediately available.

“This investigation is active and ongoing,” the prosecutor’s office said Sunday.

Anyone with information about the teen's slaying is asked to call Prosecutor’s Detective Matthew Kreidler at 856-930-5355 and Camden County Police Detective Matthew Dunlop at 609-519-7344.

In the North Camden homicide, Duron Williams of Camden was fatally stabbed on the 200 block of Main Street.

A city man, 35-year-old Eduardo Villanueva-Garcia, was arrested after an investigation.

He was charged with murder and a weapons offense, and is being held in Camden County Jail..

The charges against Villanueva-Garcia are only allegations. He has not been convicted in the case.

Jim Walsh is a senior reporter with the Courier-Post, Burlington County Times and The Daily Journal.

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: Boy's fatal shooting one of two Camden homicides on Saturday night