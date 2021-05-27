Child, 18 months, tased in scuffle between father and police in Schuylkill Haven

May 27—SCHUYLKILL HAVEN — Police said an 18-month-old boy was accidentally shot with a Taser on Tuesday night as the child's father fought with officers.

Schuylkill Haven police Patrolman Kenneth Jacoby charged Joshua King, 35, of 619 N. Garfield Ave., who police said was tased five times before he was subdued.

At some point during a scuffle in the man's bedroom while King held the boy, the child was struck in the upper left leg by the two darts from a Taser shot. He was evaluated by Schuylkill EMS, taken to an area hospital for further evaluation and later released, police said.

Jacoby said the incident unfolded around 9:44 p.m. at the man's home, which is divided into apartments, one occupied by King and the other by his parents, who have custody of the child. Jacoby said King's father, Russell King, reported his son had been in an upstairs part of the home with the boy and barged into his parents home saying his son was hungry.

Jacoby said the family called the police. He said Joshua King is familiar to the department and he may have been in an angry or threatening state when he approached his father.

Assisted by police from Orwigsburg and Penn State Schuylkill, Jacoby said he went to the upstairs apartment with his Taser drawn. He said Joshua King walked out, saw officers and the Taser, went back inside and refused to let police enter. Jacoby said he forced entry and found the man had taken his son to another room and was holding the child.

Police said Joshua King began to fight with officers while still holding the child. Jacoby said that when officers tried to take the boy away, Joshua King pushed them and tried to kick them. Orwigsburg police Patrolman Brandon Bayer shot Joshua King with his Taser but the man pulled out the darts and continued to fight more aggressively. Officers were able to get the child away from him.

Joshua King continued to fight and was shot with a Taser a second time, but also pulled the darts out and ran down the stairs and out of the house, police said.

It was during the scuffle in the bedroom that the boy was shot.

Joshua King ran to a neighboring house and still refused to obey commands, so police shot him a third time with a Taser. He again pulled out the darts and went through a small opening between two buildings. He was found lying in a yard in the area of Skook Auto Sales.

King got up and attempted to run into another house and was shot a fourth time by Penn State Police Officer Nicholas Windell, but again pulled out the darts and fled.

Jacoby said officers caught up with King but he entered an unlocked vehicle, threw a full tool box at them, jumped in the driver's seat and locked the doors. Bayer smashed out the driver's side window of the vehicle, but King exited through the passenger's side, where Windell tased him and he was finally subdued.

King is charged with three felony counts of aggravated assault; one felony count each of burglary, criminal trespass and endangering the welfare of children; three misdemeanor counts of simple assault; four misdemeanor counts of recklessly endangering another person; two misdemeanor counts of criminal mischief; and one misdemeanor count of resisting arrest.

He was arraigned by on-call Magisterial District Judge David A. Plachko and committed to Schuylkill County Prison unable to post $50,000 straight cash bail.