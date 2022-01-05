Child, 2 adults found dead after shooting at Auburn home; 2nd child calls 911

A shooting inside an Auburn home Tuesday night left three people dead. Police said the man, woman and young child who were killed were likely a family.

Another child, also likely a family member, was able to get out of the home and call 911, Auburn Police Department spokesperson Kolby Crossley said. Police responded to the home in the 2100 block of 66th Street Southeast just before 7 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found the three people dead inside the home.

Police are not searching for a shooter. Crossley said police have no outstanding suspects. Still, it’s not clear what led up to the shooting. Police are continuing to investigate.

None of the victims have been identified, and Crossley said he did not know their exact relationships.

Neighbors told Kiro 7 the people found dead were a mother, father and son. The TV station reported that the child who called police was the couple’s daughter.