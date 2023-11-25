Child, 3, fatally shot at Fort Lauderdale-area motel. BSO needs help with investigation

A 3-year-old child was shot and killed at a Tamarac motel on Saturday morning, according to Broward deputies.

The shooting happened at the Extended Stay America Motel in the 3000 block of West Commercial Boulevard in the Fort Lauderdale suburb some time around 8 a.m. Saturday.

Deputies with the Broward Sheriff’s Office and Tamarac Fire Rescue responded around 8:20 a.m. to a call about a shooting. At the motel, they found the child, with a gunshot wound, accompanied by a woman, according to BSO spokeswoman Claudinne Caro.

Paramedics said the child died at the motel. Deputies have not released names or details about the young victim or the relationship between the child and adult.

The department’s homicide unit is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477 or online at browardcrimestoppers.org.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.