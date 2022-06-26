Child, 4, dies in house fire in West Humboldt Park. Three other children and two adults injured.

A 4-year-old boy was killed and five other people — three of them children — were injured in a fire in the city’s West Humboldt Park neighborhood, authorities said.

The blaze in a two-story brick two flat in the 4000 block of West Potomac Street started about midnight, police and fire officials said Sunday morning.

Firefighters rescued four children from the home’s basement where the fire is believed to have started, along with two adults, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

A 4-year-old was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to Chicago police. Three other boys, ages 5, 7 and 11 were hospitalized with smoke inhalation injuries and were each listed in critical condition, police said.

A 40-year-old woman and a 35-year-old man were each listed in good condition for smoke inhalation injuries, authorities said.

Authorities have not released the name of the deceased child.

A fire department spokesman said the home did have working smoke detectors, but said the investigation was still ongoing.

A neighbor told WGN-TV that all of the boys, including the one that died, were siblings.