Child, 4, dies after vehicle struck by gunfire, Tampa police say

TAMPA — A 4-year-old child died after being shot in a vehicle targeted by gunfire late Sunday night, police say.

The incident took place on E Hillsborough Avenue near N 43rd Street but police did not say what time the shooting occurred.

The vehicle was traveling on E Hillsborough Avenue when the gunshots were fired. The child was taken to a hospital for emergency medical treatment, but later died there.

Tampa police say the shooting is not random. The agency did not release any other details about the incident, including the name of the child, whether police have identified any suspects or know what led to the shooting.

There is a vehicle that crashed into the pole at the shooting scene, according to TV reports. Investigators have blocked off E Hillsborough Avenue between N 40th and 46th Streets.