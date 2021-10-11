Child, 4, missing in NC since June, found at grandmother’s home, sheriff says

A 4-year-old boy who had not been seen since June 14, has been located, and his grandmother is in custody, Lincoln County sheriff’s investigators said Monday.

Sheriff’s detectives found Justin Antwan Tillman after executing a search warrant at the home of his 52-year-old grandmother, Johannah Lavonne Tillman of Lincolnton, according to a news release.

A judge had ordered Tillman to return her grandson to his mother by noon last Friday, according to the Sheriff’s Office. She failed to do so, the Sheriff’s Office said.

It was unclear why Tillman had the boy and for how long, or if his mother had reported him missing over the months.

Justin is safe and “returned to his biological mother,” a news release said.

The Sheriff’s Office did not indicate what charges Tillman faces.

Authorities urge anyone with information about the case to call the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at 704-732-9050, the Lincoln County Communications Center at 704-735-8202 or Lincolnton/Lincoln County Crime Stoppers at 704-736-8909.