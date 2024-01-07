Child, 5, shoots self in Augusta neighborhood

Richmond County Sheriff's Office is in the early stages of investigating a child shooting incident.

At about 1:30 p.m. Saturday, deputies responded to the 2400 block of Third Avenue off Old Savannah Road in Augusta, where they found a 5-year-old with a gunshot wound. According to the sheriff's office, the wound was self-inflected and the child was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.

The young victim has not been identified and there have been no reported arrests as of Sunday morning.

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Augusta 5-year-old child shot on 3rd avenue on Jan. 6