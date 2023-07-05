Child, 7, killed in July Fourth shooting on Courtney Campbell Causeway in Tampa

A 7-year-old was killed Tuesday night in a shooting on the Courtney Campbell Causeway in Tampa, police said.

The shooting happened on the 8500 block of the causeway after an altercation between two groups of people gathered at the causeway for the July Fourth holiday escalated, according to a news release issued by the Tampa Police Department.

The child and a man were hit with gunfire. The child died at a local hospital. The man was shot in the hand and is expected to survive, police said.

Police have not announced any arrests in the shooting as of Wednesday morning or the names of anyone involved in the incident.

Officers were at the scene gathering evidence and speaking to victims around 10 p.m. Tuesday. Police have been investigating the scene for over seven hours, according to a tweet from Angie Angers, a reporter for Tampa Bay Time news partner Spectrum Bay News 9.

“Our thoughts are with the family of this innocent child,” said Chief Lee Bercaw said in a news release. “Our detectives will work tirelessly until all those involved are identified and arrested.”

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call 813-231-6130. To remain anonymous, submit a tip through Crime Stoppers at 800-873-TIPS (8477).