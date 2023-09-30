Child, 8, accidentally shot and killed after kids find handgun in Deer Park home

Sep. 29—An 8-year-old was accidentally shot and killed when children in Deer Park found a handgun in their family home, the Spokane County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

Four children ages 5 to 14 and an adult were in the home at the time, the sheriff's office said. At some point, the gun fired and killed the 8-year-old. The release said deputies and medical personnel responded to the home at 9:35 p.m. Thursday, but the child was pronounced dead at the scene.

"This appears to be a heartbreaking and tragic accident at this early stage of the investigation," SCSO wrote in the release.

Major Crimes detectives are continuing to investigate the incident.