Child abduction response team nationally certified following training exercise

Oct. 14—By Brad Kellar

Herald-Banner Staff

An area volunteer group that includes the Rockwall Police Department and the Rockwall County Sheriff's Department has achieved recognition for its efforts in staging a child search and rescue training exercise in June that included participation by about two dozen law enforcement agencies.

The Hunt County Fairgrounds served as the staging area for the drill, which prepared personnel for the possibility of a child abduction. The drill was conducted by the Northeast Texas Child Abduction Response Team (CART).

The agency's commander, Mike Rambo, announced Monday that he had received "informal" notification from the U.S. Department of Justice that, based in part on the success of the exercise, the CART will be nationally certified.

"We await receipt of the letter and recognition from the DoJ formalizing the certification," Rambo said. "We join a group of 30 certified CARTS out of over 130 CARTs in the USA, and become the third certified CART in Texas."

The Hunt County Sheriff's Office hosted the event.

Members of the EastTex Regional Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) and Mark 9 Search and Rescue met at the Fairgrounds and were notified that the exercise would be focused a short distance away, at the Oak Creek Park in Greenville.

Once at the park, the teams were joined by representatives with the Texas Rangers, FBI, Fox Valley Technical College, Team Adam, Rockwall County Sheriff's Office, Rockwall Police Department, Farmersville Police Department, Fate Police Department, Royse City Police Department, Wylie Police Department, Texas Highway Patrol Department, Texas Department of Family Protective Services and the Hunt County Child Advocacy Center.

In all, 22 agencies were involved with the exercise. It tested the response of local law enforcement, CART- and CERT-vetted volunteers to a missing child incident, including the investigative process, command and control systems, family advocacy and victim assistance, and search rescue/recovery team operations

Story continues

During the exercise, evaluators from the Fox Valley Technical College and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children were to assess the team's response capabilities for National CART program certification.

The Northeast Texas CART is dedicated to the investigation and recovery of a missing child, teen or adult deemed at risk in Hunt, Rockwall, Collin, Rains and Kaufman counties.

Rambo said the drill was just part of a busy 2022 for the agency.

"As of today, CART has assisted in 25 missing persons recoveries, including children, teens and adults, three weapon searches, and two cadaver investigations at the request of CART member agencies," Rambo said. "This is significantly higher than 2021 due to the increasing number of runaway cases in our counties."