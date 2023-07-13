Child abduction suspect arrested in Mercer County

Jul. 13—CELINA — A woman sought in connection with the abduction of an infant in Indiana was behind bars Wednesday in Mercer County, but not before battling with law enforcement officers.

Mercer County Sheriff Jeff Grey reports that April Spence, 32, of Kokomo, is being held without bond following her arrest on two fourth-degree felony counts of assault of a police officer.

Grey said Mercer County authorities were notified Wednesday afternoon of a child abduction that took place in Kokomo, Indiana, earlier in the day. The suspect was said to be traveling in a 2013 Ford Escape SUV through Mercer County, possibly in the area of Siegrist-Jutte Road and state Route 118. Deputies responded to that area to be on the lookout for a vehicle matching the description.

At 3:30 p.m. deputies located the suspect vehicle traveling eastbound on state Route 119 at Fleetfoot Road and executed a traffic stop. During the stop an adult female exited the rear passenger side of the SUV carrying a small child, Grey said. Deputies confirmed the pair to be Spence and the 10-month-old child abducted in Kokomo. Grey said Spence would not cooperate in handing the child over and became aggressive towards deputies, punching one in the face and kicking another before being subdued and placed under arrest. The child was not injured.

After Spence was placed under arrest and while being placed in the patrol vehicle for transport to the jail she continued to be combative and head-butted a deputy. The assaulted deputies sustained minor injuries.

Grey said his office was assisted by the St. Henry Police Department, Mercer County Job and Family Services and Mercer County Prosecutor's Office.