Child abduction suspect dead in shooting that involved Knox County Sheriff's Office deputies

The suspect in a Knox County child abduction was shot and killed by police officers near the Tennessee-Georgia line, a Knox County Sheriff's Office spokesperson said in a news release. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is handling the investigation.

An endangered child alert was issued for a missing 11-year-old girl, who was last seen Jan. 30. in the Halls community. The investigation led detectives to Hamilton County, the release said.

Sometime after 1 a.m. Feb. 2, Knox County Sheriff’s Office detectives and deputies, along with officers from Catoosa County, Georgia, and other local police, found the girl and the suspect, the release said.

A Knox County Sheriff's Office release said the suspect, who has not been identified, didn't comply with police commands and used his vehicle by "running over at least three of the detectives, causing officers/detectives to fire their weapons striking him."

The man was hospitalized and pronounced dead, the release said. The girl is safe.

The Knox County Sheriff's Office will not name the officers amid the investigation, the release said. They will be placed on leave with pay, which is a standard practice.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has not released any information about the police shooting.

Liz Kellar is a Tennessee Connect reporter. Email liz.kellar@knoxnews.com.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Tennessee child abduction suspect dead in police shooting