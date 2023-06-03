Child abuse among Boyd County indictments

Jun. 3—CATLETTSBURG — An Ashland woman accused of abusing two children was among the many indicted this week by a Boyd County grand jury.

Kimberly Hieneman, 57, was indicted on two counts of first-degree criminal abuse. Per the indictment, Hieneman abused a teenager and a child less than 12 years of age between Jan. 1 and March 14.

The case was investigated by the Boyd County Sheriff's Office, according to court records.

If convicted, she faces up to 20 years in prison.

An indictment is merely an accusation and is not an indication of guilt. Anyone named in an indictment should be presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

The following people were also indicted by the grand jury:

David S. Bowles, 35, of Ashland, was indicted on one count of second-degree assault and one count of first-degree unlawful imprisonment.

Nicholas Mullins, 42, of Flatwoods, and Destinie Scott, 28, of Ashland, were indicted as co-defendants in a trafficking case. Mullins and Scott were each indicted on four counts of first-degree wanton endangerment. Scott was indicted on one count of first-offense fentanyl trafficking and one count of first-offense trafficking in more than 2 grams of meth. Mullins was indicted on two counts of complicity in trafficking of the aforementioned drugs.

Brian Steward, 47, of Ashland, was indicted on a sole count of first-offense failure to comply with the sex offender registry.

Angela M. Rice, 44, of Pippa Passes, was indicted on one count of first-offense trafficking in more than 2 grams of meth.

Rebecca D. Adkins, 43, of Ashland, and Franklin D. Kegley, 45, of Grayson, were indicted as co-defendants on a sole count of theft by cold check between $1,000 and $10,000 in value.

Arasheo Butler, 30, of Ashland, was indicted on one count of second-offense fentanyl trafficking and one count of first-offense trafficking in more than 2 grams of meth.

Gordon King, 36, address unknown, was indicted on one count of second-degree fleeing on foot, one count of second-degree escape, one count of tampering with a prisoner monitoring device and one count of theft between $1,000 and $10,000 in value.

Rebecca D. Adkins, 43, of Ashland, was indicted on a sole count of shoplifting between $1,000 and $10,000.

The grand jury also issued superseding charges in already existing cases. That means either a charge is added to an existing indictment or it replaces a charge in an indictment. The following people received superseding indictments in their cases:

Paul R. Crisp, 60, of Catlettsburg, was indicted on one count of first-offense fentanyl trafficking and one count of first-degree persistent felony offender in connection with a 2022 case.

Jonathon B. Maynard, 40, address unknown, was indicted on a sole count of second-degree persistent felony offender in connection with a 2022 case.

Amanda E. Wessel, 39, of Ashland, was indicted on one count importing fentanyl and one count of first-offense trafficking in fentanyl in a 2022 case.

Patrick Rauck, 37, address unknown, was indicted on a first-degree persistent felony offender charge in connection with a 2023 case.

The grand jury also issued indictments in felony child support cases, which by statute means when child support goes into arrearage for six months or more when one has the ability to pay it. Unlike other felonies, these are prosecuted by the County Attorney, not the Commonwealth's Attorney.

The following people were indicted on a sole count of flagrant non-support:

Rachel A. Fryer, 38, of Ashland

Mitchell E. Hicks, 48, of Ashland

Joshua C. Ozmun, 46, of Huntington

Michael W. Smith, 43, of Louisa

Chadwick T. Spears, 34, of Catlettsburg

Amber D. Stephens, 41, of Ashland

Brian D. Stephens, 46, of Russell