Child abuse case involving injured baby headed to trial

Nov. 10—SALEM, Mass. — A child abuse case involving a Merrimack Valley couple appears to finally be moving to trial after six years.

Matthew Homan and Jennifer Johnson-Homan, previously of Methuen, were both indicted secretly by the Essex County grand jury in August 2015.

They were later both arraigned in Salem Superior Court on charges of permitting assault and battery on a child resulting in substantial bodily injury.

Authorities said the charges stemmed from "catastrophic brain injury" the Homans' six-week-old girl, Jessica, suffered.

A police investigation was launched after Jessica was airlifted to a Boston hospital on Jan. 28, 2015. Her mother, Johnson-Homan, took selfies — pictures of herself with her cell phone camera — when she was in a Medflight helicopter with her infant daughter, a prosecutor said previously.

Police were initially called to the couple's apartment at the time at 40 Danbury Drive in Methuen for a report of an infant having trouble breathing.

When police officers and firefighters arrived, Homan was holding the baby who appeared to be in "acute distress," police said.

The baby girl was first taken to Holy Family Hospital in Methuen and later airlifted by medical helicopter to Tufts Medical Center in Boston for treatment of "bodily injuries," police said.

A hearing on the couple's criminal cases was held Tuesday in Salem Superior Court. An attorney said they are in the process of moving but she did not specify where.

A motion to pay for a medical records expert was also approved by Judge Thomas Dreschler Tuesday.

Jessica's current health condition remains unclear.

In 2015, the couple told police Matthew Homan dropped the baby on the carpeted floor while he was changing her.

An examination revealed the child suffered a "catastrophic brain injury." Jessica is not expected to survive into adulthood, Assistant District Attorney Kate MacDougall said previously.

Story continues

In addition to the brain injury, doctors found a number of bruises on the infant and a rib fracture that appeared to be healing, MacDougall said.

Then, Jessica was placed in the custody of the Department of Children and Families and was living in a nursing home.

"She does not have any quality of life," MacDougall said at the Homan's 2015 arraignment in superior court.

MacDougall also said a GoFundMe page, a crowdfunding social media site, was set up to help the couple. However, she said the Homans used the money to buy a new car before the page was taken down.

A trial date in the case is expected to be discussed in superior court on Nov. 18.

Follow staff reporter Jill Harmacinski on Twitter @EagleTribJill.