Child abuse case reduced to misdemeanor

Nov. 18—MANKATO — A Mankato woman who was accused of assaulting two children pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor and was sentenced to probation.

Tannasia Monique Thomas, 38, was convicted of misdemeanor contributing to the delinquency of a child this week in Blue Earth County District Court. Felony malicious punishment of a child and gross misdemeanor domestic assault charges were dismissed.

A child reported in early 2020 Thomas punched and slapped her, stomped on her and pulled her by the ear. The girl had a bruise and a cut on her head, a court complaint said. Thomas also reportedly slapped and screamed at a second child.

Thomas was sentenced Monday to one year of unsupervised probation, plus a potential for jail time if she were to commit any new offenses.