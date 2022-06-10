Child abuse cases spike, keep climbing

Jun. 10—Investigations of sexual and other child abuse spiked to 33% above average in Boone County during the COVID-19 pandemic, and the trend is expected to climb.

At the same time, the agency that helps detectives, child victims, and their families suffered significant financial blows.

The Sylvia's Child Advocacy Center will receive 40% less than requested from the center's main funding source, an annual Victims of Child Crime Act grant, Kassie Frazier, director of SCAC in Lebanon, said last week, adding that it may mean a loss of a child advocate responsible for coordinating mental health services for child victims.

Boone County Prosecutor Kent Eastwood on May 6 asked county commissioners to commit $21,400 in federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to cover Sylvia's Child Advocacy Center's pandemic-related losses. They agreed.

"It is our firm belief that COVID was a main contributing factor this this increase," Eastwood said of the jump from 2020 to '21, when children were again able to access adults outside of their immediate situations.

The pandemic caused children to be cooped up with potential abusers and isolated them from others. "The kids couldn't get out to make an outcry for help," Frazier said. "When children go to daycare or school, or are with other people, they will cry out then. But they didn't have that for a year and a half."

SCAC usually juggles 40 to 50 cases at a time but has 55 at present. Four came in just in the past week, and summer is the center's slow time. Frasier also expects an uptick when school resumes in the fall.

She believes heightened awareness is also partly responsible for the increase in cases.

The center has conducted two Stewards of Children training sessions, in which the community learns how to watch for signs and report abuse.They plan to schedule additional sessions.

"We've increased efforts to get the word out to parents and caregivers that if you suspect abuse, please report it," Frazier said. "I think it's starting to take root in our community. People are seeing it and reporting."

Perpetrators' increased access to computers, cell phones, and the Internet are also driving an increase in child abuse, and the crimes are trending toward even more serious charges, Frazier said.

When a complaint is made, SCAC staff interview child victims of crimes while law enforcement and other involved agencies listen together in a remote room, unseen by the children. Forensic interviews are recorded and provided to involved agencies to limit the number of times a child must tell their story.

The Boone County Sheriff's Office and Lebanon, Whitestown and Zionsville police departments contribute to the center's annual budget. But the pandemic spike in cases pushed costs beyond that was anticipated based on previous years.

The sheriff's office and Zionsville Police used more services than anticipated in 2021, creating a shortfall of $19,600. Zionsville is also expected to contribute some of its ARPA funds to SCAC to offset expenses, Eastwood said.

COVID-19 also forced SCAC to buy software that allows law enforcement officials to listen into interviews remotely instead of in a crowded room.

Eastwood said SCAC will change fees to law enforcement to avoid another shortfall.

Frazier also expects private donations to drop.

"When you run off of grants, you have to be prepared," she said. "Donations will probably drop with gas pushing $6 a gallon. You don't donate as much because you have to be sure you can pay for your own home."

Victim of Child Crime grant money comes from settlement money the state reaches in the case of events such as oil spills. Frazier learned the state hadn't changed the amount it paid in 10 years but this year reduced grants by at least 20% across the board.

"My guess is they spent a lot of money last year," Frazier said. The affected two-year cycle begins in this fall. "I can't ask for more money until January 2024, and hopefully it's righted itself by then. We are sustainable. We just need to make it through this rough patch."