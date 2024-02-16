Child abuse charge against Autauga County woman dismissed on eve of trial

PRATTVILLE − Child abuse charges against an Autauga County woman were dismissed on the eve of a trial that was set to begin Thursday morning.

Jessica Lewis was indicted on a charge of aggravated child abuse in connection with time she spent as a caregiver to the alleged victim, courthouse records show. The indictment reads that Lewis allegedly twisted the victim’s genitals. The alleged victim in case was boy who was 15 years old at the time. The Autauga County Sheriff’s Office began investigating the case in June 2022.

The jury for her trial was seated Monday but the charge has since been dismissed, said Chief Assistant District Attorney Josh Cochran.

“From the very beginning, Mrs. Lewis was adamant that these charges were false and no abuse ever occurred,” said Bradley Hawley, her attorney. “This shows that justice has been done in this case.”

The charges were dropped after prosecutors became aware of a forensic interview the young man had made years earlier in an unrelated case.

In that case, the boy made abuse allegations against foster parents with whom he was living at the time. The interview showed him later recanting those allegations. Cochran said the teen was questioned about the current Autauga County case, and he recanted those allegations as well. The teen then recanted his statement saying that the abuse did not occur, the prosecutor said.

“So he told us after saying the abuse did not occur, that the abuse occurred,” Cochran said. “We felt the victim’s credibility had been damaged to the point where the evidence did not support the charge.”

There are no plans at this time to pursue charges against the teen for making a false report, said District Attorney C.J. Robinson. Policies and procedures in the office have been reviewed and changed to prevent similar happenings in future cases, Robinson said.

“This shows why it’s important that we continue to investigate cases right up to the time that trial begins,” Cochran said.

