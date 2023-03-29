Child abuse charges against county executive's chief of staff on hold, could be dropped

Mar. 28—A prosecutor has agreed to put child abuse charges against Chelsea Kadish, the chief of staff to Frederick County Executive Jessica Fitzwater, on hold, then dismiss them, if Kadish abides by a set of conditions.

If Kadish shows proof that she has taken parenting classes within one year and obeys all laws, the state would dismiss the charges, according to the Anne Arundel County State's Attorney's Office, which prosecuted the case.

The Frederick Police Department charged Kadish in August with abusing and assaulting her two stepchildren.

Her husband's ex-wife filed a complaint with the police last summer about an incident involving one of the children.

A Frederick County grand jury then indicted Kadish in September on two counts of second-degree child abuse, one count of first-degree assault and three counts of second-degree assault.

Second-degree child abuse and first-degree assault are felonies. Second-degree assault is a misdemeanor.

Kadish was scheduled to stand trial in April, but with an agreement reached on Friday, her case was put on the stet docket, placing it on an indefinite hold.

Asked about the stet agreement and conditions for the case's dismissal, Heather Stone, a spokesperson for the Anne Arundel State Attorney's Office, wrote in an email that the details are confidential, but added, "It was in the best interest of the children."

Kadish said in an interview on Tuesday that she agreed to the state's proposal in an effort to get the matter resolved, so she and her family could move past it.

In past interviews with The Frederick News-Post, Kadish and her husband, Ryan Trout, a member of Fitzwater's transition team, said there was a history of conflict between Trout and his ex-wife, Alecia Frisby Trout.

Frisby Trout has said she was trying to do what is best for her children.

Police responded to Frisby Trout's house in Frederick in July after she called to accuse Kadish of child abuse, charging documents state.

Frisby Trout said to the responding officer that she called after seeing that one of her children had two scratches on his hip area and a scratch on his arm. She said to the officer that, according to the child, Kadish had scratched him.

Kadish has said she informed Fitzwater, D, of the charges before the new administration took office.

In a past email, Fitzwater wrote to the News-Post that she was aware of Kadish's court case and that she had "complete confidence" in Kadish's abilities as her chief of staff.

The Frederick County State's Attorney's Office recused itself from the case due to Kadish's position in the county government.

Multiple Frederick County judges also recused themselves. Montgomery County Circuit Court Judge Jill Cummins presided in the case.