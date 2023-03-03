Child abuse co-defendant sentenced

Mar. 3—CATLETTSBURG — An Ashland woman in connection to the abuse of three children appeared in Boyd County Circuit Court on Friday and was sentenced to 365 days in jail for her involvement.

Jessica Workman, 36, was indicted in October 2021 on seven counts of first-degree criminal abuse of a child under the age of 12 alongside co-defendant Joseph S. Grubb Jr., 40, of Ashland.

Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Gary Conn said Workman provided prosecutors with a detailed statement which led to the conviction of Grubb and, consequently, a 15-year prison sentence.

In accordance with the plea agreement, four of Workman's child abuse charges were amended to second-degree wanton endangerment, a class A misdemeanor, and the remaining three child abuse charges were dismissed.

Due to the sensitive nature of the investigation, details aside from charges listed in an indictment were never released, therefore the actual actions or what Workman allowed are unknown.

In exchange for her plea, Workman was sentenced to 365 days in jail with credit for time already served.

Conn also claimed Workman was a victim of Grubb herself.

