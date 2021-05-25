Child abuse and DWI suspect gets probation

May 25—The Free Press

MANKATO — A Mankato man who was separately accused of assaulting a child and driving with an alcohol level more than three times the legal limit was sentenced Monday to probation.

In November Jean Bosco Ntirenganya, 39, was accused of assaulting and threatening a 9-year-old girl. He reportedly hit the girl with an electrical cord, punched her in the forehead, slapped her face and told her he would cut her into many pieces, according to a court complaint. He spent four days in jail after his arrest.

Ntirenganya pleaded guilty to gross misdemeanor malicious punishment of a child and felony threats and other charges were dismissed Monday in Blue Earth County District Court.

The malicious punishment charge will be dismissed if he serves two years of probation.

Ntirenganya also was convicted Monday of gross misdemeanor DWI. He was stopped for speeding on Madison Avenue in August and a breathalyzer showed he had an alcohol concentration of 0.30, those charges said.

He received a stayed jail sentence that won't be executed if he completes two years of probation. He also was ordered to pay a $700 fine or work it off doing community service, but up to $700 can be deducted for his costs of meeting probation requirements and getting his driver's license reinstated.