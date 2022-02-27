Child abuse leads to five-year sentence

Feb. 27—CATLETTSBURG — A woman accused of abusing a child under the age of 12 pleaded guilty Friday to her charge, resulting in a five-year prison sentence.

Mackenzie D. Carman, 25, of Ashland, entered her guilty plea before Judge George Davis to a single count of first-degree criminal abuse. Assistant Boyd County Commonwealth's Attorney Gary Conn said the investigating officer and the Cabinet for Health and Family Services (acting on behalf of the victim) approved the plea deal.

The agreement mirrors a similar one taken by her husband, 30-year-old Terry L. Gibson, on Jan. 28. Court records show his charge was amended down from first-degree to second-degree criminal abuse, resulting in a five-year prison stint.

Ultimately, Carman faced 10 years in prison.

Records show the abuse went on from November 2019 to March 2021.

