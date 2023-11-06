Child abuse trial of Brent Sullivan's grandmother Kelli Smith moving to a different county

An impartial jury could not be found Monday in the child abuse trial of Kelli Smith, the grandmother of 12-year-old Brent Sullivan who died of a fentanyl overdose in 2021.

Fifth Judicial District Judge David Finger opted to move the trial to either Chaves or Lea counties, crediting the difficulty in finding impartial jurors due to heavy local media coverage.

Smith was also ordered to be released from custody pending court proceedings on a $250,000 bond.

More: Alexis Murray Smith gets 14 year sentence for son Brent Sullivan's fatal fentanyl overdose

She was charged with a count each of intentional child abuse resulting in death and child abuse not resulting in death, both felonies, stemming from the fatal fentanyl overdose of Smith’s grandson Brent Sullivan in September 2021.

Kelli Smith listens to motions during her child abuse trial Nov. 6, 2023 in Eddy County District Court.

The case was scheduled for a four-day jury trial in Eddy County District Court, where Smith’s daughter Alexis Murray Smith was sentenced last week to 14 years’ incarceration on identical charges.

But after about five hours of jury selection, Finger said about a third of the jury pool had read or seen some form of media coverage of either the case against Smith or Murray Smith, meaning they could not serve impartially.

More: Alexis Murray Smith guilty of child abuse in son Brent Sullivan's fentanyl overdose death

A date was not yet set for the case to be heard in a county other than Eddy.

Boy’s drug overdose death gets strong attention in Carlsbad community

Sullivan’s death about two years ago shook the Carlsbad area after the 12-year-old was found dead in a shed at Smith’s home in the 2400 block of Western Way.

Both Sullivan’s mother and grandmother were subsequently charged in the death, after police believed they were trafficking fentanyl and allowing the boy access to the drug along with Murray Smith’s infant daughter.

If convicted, Smith could face 18 years in prison for the child abuse resulting in death charge, and three years for child abuse not resulting in death.

More: Jury hears police interview with Alexis Murray Smith in third day of child abuse trial

Defense Attorney Gary Mitchell pointed to the high profile of the case in the local community as making it impossible, he said, to find a 12-person jury not already aware of the case and influenced by its coverage.

“When you have a record of juror after juror that raised their hand and said they had heard about this case, a fair jury is just not possible in this county,” said defense attorney Gary Mitchell during the hearing.

Defense Attorney Gary Mitchell speaks with his client Kelli Smith during her child abuse trial, Nov. 6, 2023 in Eddy County District Court.

Coverage of the story both in the Carlsbad Current-Argus and TV news outlets was cited for the court’s inability to find an impartial jury, Finger said, although he said he was not against newspaper reporting itself.

More: 'She knew he was using,' state says as trial begins for mother of boy who died of overdose

“The court simply does not believe we are going to pull a fair jury with the amount of exposure this case has had,” Finger said. “Too many people in this county have heard too much about this case.”

Prosecutor Jason Spindle did not oppose the motion for a change of venue.

He concurred that heavy media coverage of Sullivan’s death and the charges against his mother and grandmother meant a fair jury was unlikely in Eddy County.

More: 'I was in shock' says man who found Brent Sullivan dead, during mother's child abuse trial

“I have serious concerns trying to get a jury,” he said before Finger. “I was frankly taken aback by how many jurors had heard of this case and could not separate themselves from it.”

Spindle also said that because a new date was not yet set for the trial, the prosecution could not take a position on Smith’s release.

He did stipulate that she should have no contact with any of her other grandchildren, Sullivan’s surviving siblings, amid the proceedings.

More: Jury fails to reach verdict in Manuel Sanchez murder case in Carlsbad District Court

Smith was ordered to report for parole, not consume alcohol or drugs and wear a GPS ankle monitor during her release.

“Because of the amount of people that had read the news coverage in the Current-Argus about this and Alexis Murray Smith’s trial, we couldn’t find a jury that didn’t believe they couldn’t be influenced by what they had previously read,” Spindle said.

Fifth Judicial District Judge David Finger speaks during the trial of Kelli Smith, Nov. 6, 2023 in Eddy County District Court.

12-year-old Sullivan overdosed three times before death

After Sullivan was found dead on Sept. 28, 2021, by Carlsbad police officers, the subsequent investigation led to what police believed evidence of trafficking fentanyl and other drugs from the home on Western Way.

More: Jury will decide Monday if Manuel Sanchez is guilty of killing Brian Runnels in 2014

During testimony in the Murray Smith’s trial, prosecutors said photos of the home and vehicles on the property and text messages between the two women and others showed evidence fentanyl was being sold.

At the scene of Sullivan’s death, records show Smith admitted the two had drug problems and were using fentanyl and that the boy had stolen the drug and overdosed in the past.

Police said Narcan was used on Sullivan three times before his death – twice at the Western Way house and once at Murray Smith’s home in the 800 block of Alamosa.

More: 'Manny walks in and shoots Brian,' says man testifying in Manuel Sanchez murder trial

No additional medical treatment was sought, police said.

His mother dropped Sullivan and his siblings off at Smith’s house the night before his death and testified on the stand in her own defense that she believed her mother was sober and that it was a safe place for the children.

That decision would prove fatal for Sullivan, the prosecution said at trial, as he was found dead the next afternoon after apparently smoking a crushed-up fentanyl pill.

Adrian Hedden can be reached at 575-628-5516, achedden@currentargus.com or @AdrianHedden on X, formerly known as Twitter.

This article originally appeared on Carlsbad Current-Argus: Brent Sullivan's grandmother gets new venue for child abuse trial