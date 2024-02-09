Child accidentally shoots, kills woman inside car, Memphis Police Department says

A woman died Tuesday night after a child inside the same car accidentally shot her, the Memphis Police Department said Thursday evening.

It is not clear where the shooting originally happened, but police responded to the shooting at a Target parking lot in the Wolfchase area off Stage Road.

According to MPD, the woman was found in critical condition and taken to St. Francis Hospital where she later died.

Later in the investigation, MPD said they found the shooting was accidental.

"The investigation revealed that this was an accidental shooting by the juvenile who had access to the firearm," MPD said in a statement Thursday. "At this time no charges have been filed."

It is not clear how the child got the firearm.

