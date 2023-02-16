Child, adult from Worcester among three found dead in Connecticut home

A three-year-old boy and an adult from Worcester were among the three bodies discovered inside a home in Brooklyn, Connecticut Tuesday night.

Connecticut State Police have identified the three-year-old boy as Emanual Pizarro and one of the adults as 33-year-old Lury Pizarro.

Troopers responded to the home on Middle Street at approximately 8:27 p.m. on Tuesday night for a report of a suspicious incident, according to statement from Connecticut State Police.

The name of the third individual has not been released while the next of kin are notified.

The Eastern District Major Crime Squad is investigating. Connecticut State Police stated that the deaths appear to be an isolated incident and that there were no threats to the public.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Detective Ethan Tanksley at ethan.tanksley@ct.gov.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

