Child Advocacy Council to host wooden children presentation Thursday

Mar. 31—For the month of April, nearly 250 wooden children will be displayed on the Garfield County Court House lawn to raise awareness about child abuse.

Hosted by Garfield County Child Advocacy Council, the wooden children display has been put out every year since 2013 to raise community awareness about the number of kids who are abused and/or neglected in the county.

In 2020, there were 248 confirmed cases of child abuse or neglect in the county, a decrease of 125 from 2019's numbers, likely due to the COVID-19 pandemic, said TaShanna Armstrong, volunteer coordinator for GCCAC.

"This year was quite a bit less than the previous years, but I believe it's due to COVID-19. Kids weren't going to school, so there wasn't as many disclosures," Armstrong said.

The project was canceled last year to due to COVID-19 concerns.

Every year, sponsors adopt a wooden child — one for each confirmed case in the county — for $25 and display it at their homes or businesses, and on April 1, the children are displayed on the courthouse lawn for Child Abuse Prevention Month.

A community presentation will be held at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the courthouse. Sponsors will bring the children to put them on display for the month.

"We display them on the courthouse just for awareness," Armstrong said. "When people drive by, a lot of times, they don't know what it's about, so it gives gives people a reason to inquire about it — to raise more awareness about it."

Mayor George Pankonin will give a proclamation at the "short and sweet" presentation, Armstrong said, and GCCAC Executive Director Dustin Albright and a few board members also will speak.

GCCAC's mission is to "stop child abuse, neglect and exploitation ... by advocating for our children through prevention, education and intervention ... "

GCCAC offers various services such as conducting forensic interviews and providing pediatric sexual abuse examinations, and Armstrong said the center always is looking for CASA, or court-appointed special advocate, volunteers.

Offices also are in Kingfisher, Woodward and Blaine counties.

