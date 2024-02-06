Child advocate, HHS disagree over best way to oversee out-of-state placements

Feb. 6—CONCORD — The state's child advocate and top officials in the Department of Health and Human Services disagreed over how to reform oversight of out-of-state residential treatment after "horrifying" conditions were found last summer at a Tennessee center for troubled children.

State authorities pulled two young boys from the Bledsoe Academy of Gallatin after OCA staff found practices that had instilled fear and humiliation, created a fight-or-flight survival mentality among the young residents there and undermined trust in adults whose role was to help them.

On Tuesday, the child advocate and DHHS officials both supported a proposal to make sweeping changes to better administer treatment for New Hampshire children with behavioral problems housed outside the state.

These include spending $4 million over the next 16 months to hire up to 40 staff for an enhanced facility review team and to pay out-of-state travel costs for monthly visits outside the state.

The sticking point was that Child Advocate Cassandra Sanchez wanted all programs to receive contract approval from Gov. Chris Sununu and the state's Executive Council.

"Are we gathering enough information currently to ensure these children are safe?" Sanchez asked. "Our current process is not doing that."

HHS Deputy Commissioner Morissa Henn said her agency needed a lesser standard of certification for the "1% of providers" that offer care not otherwise available in New England.

"We are not looking to sidestep responsibility or legal protections for anyone. We are trying to navigate complicated, bureaucratic processes to get care to families quickly," Henn said.

The House Children and Family Law Committee sided with HHS, voting 15-0 for an amendment to an original bill (HB 1573) proposed by Chairman Mark Pearson, R-Hampstead.

Almost 400 children currently are in residential treatment, almost all with 44 providers here and in other New England states that operate under state-approved contracts.

Henn said permitting certification would allow the state to offer treatment for the small number of children who can't get services in the region.

Presently, the state has four such cases, she said.

Sanchez said contracts make these programs more accountable.

Advocate urges accountability

Sanchez pointed out that HHS staff did facility visits at Bledsoe Academy from January through July 2023 before her staff uncovered the abuses during their own inspections.

"Accountability is a key, and we aren't seeing much accountability at all with these facilities," Sanchez said.

Henn said as soon as HHS learned from the OCA about abuse at Bledsoe, they moved to protect the children and found an alternative treatment center within a month, she said.

"We needed to make sure we had a safe place to return them to," Henn said.

Holly Stevens with the National Alliance for Mental Illness in New Hampshire agreed with the HHS approach, noting that contracts can take at least six months to get through the council.

"Contracting can be very cumbersome and time-consuming and could lead to delay of care for youth," Stevens said.

The amended bill would prevent any new placements in programs outside New England after Jan. 1, 2025.

Stevens said her group would like to see an exception carved out to address emergency stays that may be needed outside the region.

In recent years, Sununu and the Legislature created a Division of Child Behavioral Health in HHS to expand the delivery of services for troubled children.

"I think we need to recognize also that many of the programs we certify are very high quality and have changed lives for the better as many families would attest," Henn said.

Sanchez said one of her next goals is to review these cases and make more out-of-home placements "limited" in duration.

"We know there are kids languishing in care for multiple years and that's a serious concern of ours," she said.

