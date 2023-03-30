Child advocates lobby Pa. lawmakers to open retroactive window, allow civil lawsuits in sex abuse cases

Mar. 30—HARRISBURG — Parents are the largest constituency negatively affected by the lack of a retroactive window in Pennsylvania for survivors of childhood sexual abuse to file civil lawsuits, a leading child advocate told lawmakers Wednesday.

Marci Hamilton, founder and CEO of CHILD USA, said during a House Judiciary Committee hearing that without the window temporarily lifting the statute of limitations, pedophiles remain hidden and potentially a threat.

Advocacy for a temporary window into abuse claims began in 2005. It took until 2011, she said, until a bill was proposed. With each two-year session since, proposals have failed to become law.

"This is a great state for a pedophile. It is a place where they have been certain that this law has been blocked again and again and again," Hamilton said.

The Pennsylvania House already advanced two standalone measures this session that would lift the statute of limitations for two years, allowing long-ago victims the opportunity to seek justice in civil court — one being a proposed constitutional amendment, the other being a proposed law.

The state Senate, too, advanced a proposed amendment this session but it's married to partisan measures that split Democrats and Republicans on an issue that is otherwise bipartisan — separate proposals on enacting universal voter identification and empowering the legislature to overturn executive agency regulations.

Should any advance, the soonest voters may consider them at the ballot box would be November, though the bills carrying amendment proposals would need to be enacted by early August to meet legal advertising requirements. The Department of State botched such advertising in 2021, scuttling years-long efforts by advocates and lawmakers.

Tuesday's hearing was unusual in that it effectively served as a post-vote informational session on the economic impact of such legislation.

The committee and the full House acted in a special session on the issue in late February. However, new House rules demand public hearings on constitutional amendment proposals during which the minority and majority parties are allowed to invite testifiers. The minority wasn't afforded that in prior sessions.

Dr. Charles E. Greenawalt II of the Susquehanna Valley Center for Public Policy, who testified at the behest of Republicans, presented data from a report that estimates cases against public schools could number from 10,000 to 100,000 and result in payouts from $5 billion to $32.5 billion.

Marc Stier, director, Keystone Research Center and PA Budget and Policy Center, was invited by Democrats. As would Hamilton, Stier called the report's findings into question, saying the research methods were deeply flawed and calling the estimates wildly irresponsible. Hamilton's group, CHILD USA, puts the estimated cases at 300 to 900.

Attorney Katie Shipp, managing partner, Marsh Law Firm, represents sex abuse survivors in New York and Pennsylvania. She estimated 3% of the cases she litigated in New York involved public schools.

To prove cases in which institutions are accused of enabling abusers, Shipp said it must be proven that they knew the abuse occurred and present how those institutions knew about it.

"It's important to reframe the issue. We can sit here and talk about how it might be hard for school districts to bear the cost. These costs are out there. The choice is, do we put the cost on the shoulders of the victims or do we put the cost on where there's responsibility and hold them accountable?" Shipp said.

Mike McDonnell of the Survivors Network of those Abuse by Priests (SNAP) has been a leading advocate for abuse victims. He counts as one of them, having been abused over two years by two different Catholic priests when he was a middle schooler in the Philadelphia area in the early 1980s.

Accusations against both were well known by the Archdiocese at the time, he said, dating 20 years prior. One of the abusers, Francis Trauger, a defrocked priest, was convicted of indecent assault in 2020 at age 74 for abuse that occurred between 1993 and 2003. The other was never convicted and is living in a retirement community.

"I know 75 of Trauger's (victims) personally, all men. I guarantee you that there's probably another 100 more. That's how vicious this man is," he said.

State Rep. Paul Schemel, R-Franklin, recognized the perceptions people have about him and others who are opposed to lifting the statute of limitations. He said the measure is in place to protect the accused of any crime and allow an appropriate defense. Litigating cases in which many defendants may be dead doesn't allow an appropriate defense, he stressed.

An attorney himself, he said court justice often eludes victims. Cases snowball into class action lawsuits that are settled out of court with little admission by the defendant, he said. Monetary awards are split among complainants, attorneys and accountants.

In the end, Schemel said today's youth are hurt by the financial calamities met by youth organizations, for example, that bear the financial burden for crimes committed decades ago.

"I've been a vocal opponent of it and I recognize that for a number in the audience that might be a repugnant position to take," Schemel said. "Policy-makers must weigh such concerns."