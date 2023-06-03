Child airlifted to hospital after near-drowning incident in St. Augustine, Deputies report

The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office (SJCSO) is currently investigating a reported near-drowning incident that occurred in St. Augustine Saturday afternoon.

According to the SJCSO, Deputies responded to a distress call reporting a possible drowning of a juvenile at 1101 Nochaway Drive Saturday afternoon, prompting a rescue operation.

The child involved in the incident was swiftly airlifted to Wolfson Children’s Hospital, located in Jacksonville. Thankfully, the young victim was conscious and breathing during transportation.

Action News Jax, has dispatched their reporters to the scene in an effort to gather additional information regarding the incident. Eyewitness accounts and official statements are being sought to shed light on the circumstances surrounding the near-drowning incident.

The investigation remains ongoing, and law enforcement officials have not released any further details.

