Child among 3 hospitalized after suspected DUI crash in Victorville

A 4-year-old boy was among three people hospitalized after a three-vehicle collision that sheriff’s officials believe was caused by a suspected intoxicated driver.

The Victorville Sheriff’s Station reported that at approximately 11:15 p.m. on Monday, deputies responded to a collision on the Bear Valley Road overpass at Interstate 15.

Upon arrival, deputies located the driver of a white 2019 Chevy Camaro, who they identified as Jeremy Isaac Flores, 33, of Victorville. Authorities suspected a strong odor of alcohol from the driver.

During the collision, a 29-year-old man driving a red sedan was ejected while his 4-year-old son was in the rear seat. A 63-year-old victim in a third vehicle was also injured.

Sheriff's officials did not say if the child was wearing a seat belt or in a car seat.

The three injured people were transported to a hospital and their condition was unknown.

Flores was arrested and booked at the High Desert Detention Center in Adelanto on suspicion of felony driving under the influence of alcohol causing bodily injury.

On Thursday, Flores was in custody at the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga, with bail set at $100,000.

Flores was scheduled to appear on Thursday in Victorville Superior Court. No information on the case was available.

