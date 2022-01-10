Child among three people stabbed to death at apartment in Kentucky, police say

Four people were stabbed, three fatally, inside an apartment in northern Kentucky on Sunday, Jan. 9, the sheriff says.

Boone County deputies received a call just after 9 p.m. from an address along the 100 block of Overland Ridge, the office said in a statement.

The 911 call came from someone inside the apartment at The Legends at Steeplechase complex, WCPO reported.

When deputies arrived, they found two adults and two children, the sheriff’s office said, meaning at least one child was killed.

The survivor was flown to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center “with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries,” according to authorities. The other three were already dead by the time deputies got there.

Investigators said everyone involved is accounted for and that the stabbings were “isolated to the residence.”

An investigation is underway.

