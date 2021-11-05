Child arrested on charges he made threats against Gloucester High School

An unidentified boy was arrested after authorities say he made threats against Gloucester High School.

School officials and a school resource officer were alerted to a possible threat Thursday. According to a news release, an investigation “revealed several social media posts” — including one in which the suspect, armed and clad in a ballistic vest, made threats toward Gloucester High. The sheriff’s office says the boy is a Gloucester resident but he was not enrolled at Gloucester High “at the time of the incident.”

Gloucester County sheriff’s deputies detained the juvenile, whose age wasn’t provided, and recovered two loaded and recently stolen handguns. Authorities say they also found he had assaulted two family members in a separate incident.

The suspect was charged with felony threats of death or bodily injury in writing against Gloucester High School, felony larceny of firearms and two counts of assault and battery of a family member.

He was taken to the Juvenile Detention Center. There are no additional suspects, authorities said.

