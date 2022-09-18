Child badly injured in West Hartford

West Hartford Police are investigating a report of an injured child on Saturday, police said.

Police arrived a little after 5:20 p.m at an address on Farmington Avenue after reports of the injury. The parent/guardian and child were transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The cause and severity of the injury are currently being investigated, but police said preliminary information suggests that the child may have suffered a fall from a third-story window.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing. If anyone witnessed the incident or has further information, please contact the West Hartford Police Department by phone: (860) 523-5203 or email: whpdtips@westhartfordct.gov.