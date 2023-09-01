Child being chased by dog hit, killed by car, Jacksonville police say

A 12-year-old boy was hit and killed by a car on Friday morning after police say he ran into traffic while being chased by a dog.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said around 7 a.m., the child and his brother were walking on the sidewalk northbound on Lane Avenue South in the Hyde Park area.

JSO said a witness saw an unknown dog start to chase the victim and his brother.

The brother ended up stopping and the dog continued to chase the victim. The victim ended up getting onto the roadway towards incoming traffic, JSO said.

A Chevrolet Cruz was driving southbound on Lane Avenue and hit the victim.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

This marks the 126th traffic fatality in Duval County this year.

Traffic Homicide detectives along with the staff from the Medical Examiner’s Office are conducting an investigation. The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and is cooperating with law enforcement.

Action News Jax is working to get more information and will have the latest updates on CBS47 Action News Jax at Noon.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.