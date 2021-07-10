Child being searched for in Florida City. A drowning may have occurred, authorities say

A child is being searched for in Florida City Saturday night. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue says a drowning may be involved.

Around 5:50 p.m., Florida City police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue were called to 525 SW 10th Ave. Information on what the authorities were called to is sparse, but police say they are searching for a child.

Fire Rescue says the incident involves a drowning and they have “accounted for the patient.”

Questions on who this patient is, why a child is being searched for or what his or her condition is could not yet be answered by authorities.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.