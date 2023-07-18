Child benefit tax shake-up planned after thousands hit with unexpected fines

Treasury minister Victoria Atkins says the Government wants to ‘simplify’ the complex child benefit tax charge - Jeff Overs/PA

Thousands of parents could be spared penalties after the Government announced a shake-up of the complex child benefit tax charge.

Victoria Atkins, a Treasury minister, used a parliamentary statement on Tuesday to announce the Government wants to “simplify” the process for taxpayers who become liable to pay the so-called “High Income Child Benefit Tax Charge” (HICBC) by letting them pay through their tax code instead of having to submit a tax return.

Former pensions minister Sir Steve Webb, now of consultants Lane Clarke & Peacock, said the “flawed” tax had led to thousands of families being caught “unawares”, with many being forced to pay fines.

He said: “After more than a decade of operating the charge, the Government has finally recognised that this system is not working. The news of plans to make collecting this charge more automatic is welcome – just 10 years too late.”

High earners have to remember to declare their incomes pay back part of their child benefit once their earnings hit a certain threshold or face penalties.

The HICBC has dragged thousands of taxpayers into having to file a tax return since it was introduced in 2013. Over the last 10 years 180,000 taxpayers have received penalties worth around £20m from HM Revenue & Customs for failing to declare their liability for the charge and pay back their benefit.

Experts argue families in many cases are unaware they have to pay back their child benefit in the form of higher taxes, especially if they do not normally fill in an annual tax return, and can find themselves unexpectedly caught out after receiving a bonus or pay rise.

The charge operates by clawing back child benefit payments where one parent earns more than £50,000, at 1pc of the family’s child benefit for every £100 of income over the £50,000 threshold. If an individual’s income is over £60,000, all the child benefit is clawed back.

Since its introduction 10 years ago, the HICBC has raised around £2.8bn, according to the latest official figures to 2019-20.

The £50,000 threshold has remained the same since 2013. Had it risen with inflation, it would stand at more than £65,000 today. The decision to freeze personal tax allowances and thresholds until 2028 is expected to drag more working families into the scope of the HICBC.

Thousands have decided not to claim child benefits because of the charge, with 624,000 individuals deciding to opt out in 2019-20, according to HMRC data.

Shaun Moore, of wealth manager Quilter, said the Government needed to go further, saying there were still other issues with the tax which needed to be reformed.

He pointed to the fact that single-earning households where the bread winner earns above the £50,000 threshold lose their child benefit, while another where both parents earn £49,999 each are still able to claim the full amount.

He said: “Single-income households are at greater risk of paying the charge, penalising hard-working single parents. The Government needs to go much further.”

