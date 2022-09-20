Child on bicycle injured in hit-and-run, Bradenton police say. Car driver is wanted

Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a hit-and-run driver that injured a child on Sunday evening.

At about 7 p.m., a car hit a child riding a bicycle in the 1200 block of 5th Street West and took off, Bradenton police spokeswoman Meredith Frameli said Tuesday.

The child — initially reported as 11 years old by dispatch records, although police could not confirm — was air-lifted to a hospital as a precaution, which is standard procedure. The child injuries were minor, only bruising, Frameli added.

The car was described as a silver sedan. Police have not been able to find any other witnesses or video surveillance footage that captured the crash.

Anyone with any information on this case can call the Bradenton Police Department at 941-932-9300 or email that information to BPDTips@BradentonPD.com.

Or to remain anonymous and eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000, tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-866-634-8477 (TIPS) or online at manateecrimestoppers.com.