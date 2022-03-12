Child’s body found in Merced residence during search for missing girl, police say

Merced police on Friday said they located the body of a child inside a home during the search for 8-year-old Sophia Mason.

Police said in a news release they are still working to positively identify the body that was found.

Officers served a search warrant on a home in the 500 block of Barclay Way near M Street in Merced on Friday and found the child’s body inside. Police were acting on information from Hayward police.

Detectives and crime scene investigators processed the scene and conducted a thorough canvass of the area for witnesses and additional information, according to the release.

Hayward police contact local law enforcement

Earlier on Friday, Merced police had said they were notified Sophia Mason was missing by officers from the Hayward Police Department.

Merced police Detective Sgt. Kalvin Haygood. said the child has family in Hayward, and they originally reported her missing.

Mason was last seen on Feb. 10 in the Merced area. Hayward Police Department took the child’s mother into custody, and the girl was not with her, Haygood said.

The mother is still in the custody of Hayward police. Police also contacted the mother’s boyfriend, who said he didn’t know the girl’s whereabouts.

Anyone with information about the missing girl can call Detective John Pinnegar at 209-388-7712 or write to pinnegarj@cityofmerced.org.

Tips are kept confidential and you can remain anonymous.