Child’s body found in search for missing 2-year-old, Georgia police say. What we know

A child’s remains have been found nearly a week after a toddler’s disappearance, Georgia police told multiple news outlets.

The discovery was made Wednesday, Aug. 23, amid the search for J’Asiah Mitchell, WANF reported, citing the East Point Police Department.

Officers found the body at a garbage facility, but the child hasn’t been confirmed as J’Asiah, authorities told WSB-TV.

McClatchy News reached out to the East Point Police Department and was awaiting a response.

J’Asiah was reported missing Aug. 17, with his father, Artavious North, 23, telling police J’Asiah had been kidnapped during an armed robbery in DeKalb County the night before.

Investigators determined there was no kidnapping, however, and charged North with filing a false report. He has since been named a person of interest in the toddler’s disappearance, WXIA reported.

Additional information wasn’t provided.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

