Child brings loaded gun to summer camp in a lunchbox, North Carolina police say

An adult has been cited after a child arrived at a North Carolina summer camp with a loaded gun inside a lunchbox, officials said.

A fellow camper reported the weapon to a counselor at the Les Myers Park Summer Camp in Concord on Tuesday, July 5, according to a spokesperson for the city manager’s office.

Staff at the camp for 6- and 7-year-olds acted quickly to confront the camper in question, secure the gun and call police, officials wrote in a news release. No one was injured.

Authorities arrived a short time later and seized a 9 mm handgun, according to a police report obtained by McClatchy News. The gun’s owner, who officials said is a family acquaintance, was cited on a charge of failure to properly store a firearm to protect minors.

While the camper had “no intent to cause harm” or threaten staff, officials said they won’t be allowed back at camp.

“Bringing any weapon, including a toy weapon, is a violation of camp policies and cause for immediate expulsion,” the city spokesperson said. “The safety of campers and staff is our number one priority, and our Parks and Recreation staff are reviewing current procedures and possible added precautions following today’s incident.”

Citing concern among parents, officials said bag checks began at all summer camps as of Wednesday, July 6.

Officials added that the incident serves as a reminder for gun owners to be responsible and lock up all firearms to keep children safe.

Concord is about 30 miles northeast of downtown Charlotte.

